Three Killed in Florida Turnpike crash after illegal u-turn; Indian-origin driver faces backlash | Video According to preliminary reports, the deadly crash was caused by a semi-truck driver, a Sikh man, whose identity has not yet been revealed.

A tragic collision on Florida’s Turnpike left three people dead Saturday afternoon after a semi-truck made an illegal U-turn, officials confirmed. The accident involved a semi-truck jackknifing and landing on top of a black 2015 Chrysler Town & Country minivan, causing fatal injuries to the occupants of the passenger vehicle.

The crash occurred near the 170-mile marker on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike in St. Lucie County at around 3 p.m., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Preliminary investigations reveal the semi-truck, towing a box trailer, attempted a U-turn at a bend marked “Official Use Only” while travelling in the right lane. The minivan, in the inside lane, was unable to avoid the semi-truck as it crossed all northbound lanes to make the turn, resulting in the minivan colliding with the trailer and becoming lodged underneath.

St. Lucie Fire Rescue responded swiftly to the scene and worked to extract victims from the wreckage. Despite rescue efforts, three individuals inside the minivan were pronounced dead on site. The deceased have been identified as a 30-year-old man from Florida City, a 37-year-old woman from Pompano Beach, and a 54-year-old man from Miami.

The semi-truck driver, identified as a Sikh man of Indian origin, was taken into custody. Authorities have yet to file charges, but the driver is expected to face legal scrutiny as the investigation proceeds.

In the aftermath of the incident, the driver became the target of widespread online hostility and racist remarks, fueled by a viral video circulating on social media. Some posts, including from supporters of President Donald Trump, falsely accused the driver of being an “illegal immigrant” and claimed he was arrested for vehicular homicide and faced ICE detainers. These claims have not been officially confirmed by law enforcement.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office announced that all northbound lanes of the Turnpike were shut down for several hours during the rescue and investigation. Motorists were advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to prevent traffic delays.

Authorities continue their investigation into the crash, emphasising that the cause appears to be the semi-truck’s illegal manoeuvre. Further updates will be provided as the inquiry unfolds.