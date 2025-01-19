Three Israeli hostages arrive in Israel as Gaza ceasefire passes first hurdle

Follow us on Image Source : AP Israeli soldiers in Gaza. (Representational image)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday said that three of the Israeli hostages were freed and returned to Israel after they were handed over to the country's forces in Gaza. IDF in a post from their official X handle said, "They're home." With the three Israeli hostages reaching their home country, the initial hurdle of the Gaza ceasefire was crossed.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office in a statement said that the Israeli government embraces the three women hostages who were returned.

"The Government of Israel embraces the three women who have returned. Their families have been updated by the relevant authorities that they are with our forces. The Government of Israel is committed to returning all of the hostages and missing," the statement from Netanyahu's office read.

The women hostages included Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31. The Israeli Government said that security forces will accompany them and their families.