'Thought would never see this in Australia': October 7 survivor among injured in Bondi terror attack Bondi terror attack: Among those who were injured was Arsen Ostrovsky, a human rights lawyer who had survived the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack in Israel. Ostrovsky, who suffered a head injury, described the attack as a 'bloodbath' and 'absolute massacre'.

The deadly terror attack at a Jewish religious festival on the Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday left at least 16 people dead, including a child, and 38 others wounded. Among those who were injured was Arsen Ostrovsky, a human rights lawyer who had survived the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack in Israel.

Ostrovsky, who suffered a head injury, described the attack as a 'bloodbath' and 'absolute massacre'. Speaking to a local media channel, Ostrovsky said he had arrived in Australia a couple of weeks ago and was participating in the Hanukkah celebration along with his family on the beach when the attack happened.

He said hundreds of people, including elderly and children, were present there at the time of the attack. The attack caused chaos and people were not sure from where the gunfire was coming, he added.

"Children, kids at a festival, playing and then all of a sudden it's absolute chaos. There's gunfire, everywhere, people ducking, it was absolute chaos," Ostrovsky told 9NEWS.

'Survived October 7 massacre'

The human rights lawyer said he had been living in Israel for the past 13 years and has even survived the October 7 massacre, adding that he came to Australia to "work with the Jewish community, to fight antisemitism, to fight this bloodthirsty, ravishing hatred".

"We've lived through worse, we're gonna get through this, and we're going to get the bastards who did this," he said. "October 7, that's the last time I saw this. I never thought I'd see this in Australia, not in my lifetime, on Bondi Beach of all places, this iconic place."

16 dead; suspects identified as father-son duo

The attack has left at least 16 people dead, but the count may rise as the condition of many injured is said to be critical, according to officials, who added that the suspects involved in the massacre have been identified as a father-son duo.

The 50-year-old father was neutralised by the officials, while 24-year-old son has been nabbed.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has condemned the attack and promised a thorough investigation into the matter. "What we saw yesterday was an act of pure evil, an act of antisemitism, an act of terrorism on our shores in an iconic Australian location, Bondi Beach," he said at a press conference on Monday.