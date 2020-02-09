Image Source : AP Shooter who killed over 20 in Thailand gun rampage shot down by police; 63 injured

The Gunman who killed at least 21 people and injured 63 others was killed Sunday morning. The gunner was shot dead after police forces stormed the shopping mall where the shooter was hiding. The local police chief has confirmed the death of the shooter.

As per a statement released by Thai Public Broadcasting Service, 63 people have been injured in the shooting, all of whom have been taken to the hospital.

Among those dead is one special forces policemen, Thailand's Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The exact number of dead is yet unknown. Thairath TV, a local media network, has reported that the death toll in the Nakhon Ratchasima shootout has risen to 25. According to the channel, another four people died in the mall on Saturday. Their bodies have been discovered by special forces during the operation to subdue the shooter, which is ongoing