Thailand floods: Death count rises to 145, Songkhla remains worst-hit | 10 Points

The deadly floods in Thailand's 12 southern provinces have claimed at least 145 lives and affected around 3.6 million people, even though the water has been residing in many areas, the country's officials said on Friday. According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation of Thailand, the Songkhla province remains the worst affected region where 110 deaths have been recorded so far.

