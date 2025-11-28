Thailand floods: Death count rises to 145, Songkhla remains worst-hit | 10 Points

The deadly floods in Thailand's 12 southern provinces have claimed at least 145 lives and affected around 3.6 million people, even though the water has been residing in many areas, the country's officials said on Friday. According to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation of Thailand, the Songkhla province remains the worst affected region where 110 deaths have been recorded so far.
Here's everything you need to know about this big story in 10 points:
- The floods, triggered by heavy rains, have impacted around 1.2 million households in 12 provinces of southern Thailand such as Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Narathiwat and Yala.
- Videos and photos of the affected areas and provinces have also gone viral on social media, showing the devastation. The infrastructure has been badly damaged, with pictures showing the debris pilling up on the streets.
- Due to the flooding, thousands remain stranded in affected areas, whom the officials are trying to rescue. Even though the waters in affected areas has resided, the rescue operation remains tough for the officials as the levels are still high in some regions.
- Songkhla remains the worst-hit area, where Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul declared a state of emergency earlier this week. Notably, Songkhla includes Hat Yai, southern Thailand's biggest city.
- Charnvirakul had earlier visited Hat Yai as well to review the situation there. Speaking to press there, Charnvirakul said he will visit other affected areas as well, while pointing that the situation in improving.
- Thailand's Public Health Ministry said it has established eight field hospitals to provide assistance to the Hat Yai Hospital, which is unable to operate at full capacity.
- The ministry said it is also providing additional food supplies and medical staff to the Hat Yai Hospital to provide additional assistance and help the affected people.
- Meanwhile, the weather department of Thailand has said that the rainfall has decreased, but has warned of thunderstorms in many areas.
- Meanwhile, Malaysia has said that it is monitoring the situation in Thailand, as many of citizens are trapped there due to the floods and heavy rains.
- "Most of the affected Malaysians had been staying in multi-storey hotels and have been accounted for... More than 6,300 Malaysians have safely crossed the border out of Thailand and safely arrived in Malaysia," it said in a statement earlier this week.