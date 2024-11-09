Tensions set to escalate between India and Canada as Trudeau acknowledges Khalistani presence

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

Tensions have twisted with increased fervour between India and Canada due to several recent events, the most brazen of which has been the Canadian Prime Minister admitting the presence of Khalistani supporters in Canada.

In a statement regarding the Hindu festival Diwali celebrated by the parliamentarians in the country, he stated that although there are some supporters of Khalistan in Canada, they are not Sikhs as such.

These comments, which in the past have generally been confidential, are now being made at a time when Indo-Canadian relations are already strained due to the death of Singh, a Khalistani militant.

A volatile diplomatic landscape

The relationship between India and Canada has become increasingly strained since the June 2023 assassination of Nijjar, a key figure in the Khalistan movement, in Surrey, British Columbia. Following his death, Trudeau's government publicly suggested that Indian state actors might have been involved in the murder, a claim that triggered an international diplomatic dispute.

This accusation remains one of the main points of contention, with India consistently rejecting any involvement in the killing and condemning Trudeau’s remarks as politically motivated.

In his Diwali address, Trudeau sought to clarify his position, stating that while supporters of both Khalistan and the Indian government exist in Canada, neither group represents the entirety of their respective communities. "There are many supporters of Khalistan in Canada, but they do not represent the Sikh community as a whole. Similarly, there are supporters of Prime Minister Modi in Canada, but they do not represent all Hindu Canadians," Trudeau said.

Violent clashes in Brampton

Some protests were supported by people waving Khalistani flags at the Hindu Sabha Mandir. Earlier this week, the violence broke out at a temple in Brampton, Ontario. According to videos uploaded on social media, the clashes occurred between groups of protesters and devotees at the Hindu Sabha Mandir.

Such altercations included physical confrontation of pole-wielding protestors and devotees and escalation in the level of violence that has taken place regarding the issue of Khalistan supporters in Canada.

Trudeau made further comments and condemnation against the violence, arguing that Canadians, being a diverse society, are entitled to practice their beliefs without fear of oppression. "The violence which occurred in the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton does not need any justification. All Canadians should be able to freely and securely exercise their religious beliefs," he stated on X (former Twitter) and thanked community police for acting fast.

The Ministry of External Affairs, India’s MEA, has also voiced their concerns, describing this as a coordinated operation carried out by anti-India forces. MEA deplored the interference which was witnessed during a consular function held at the temple and expressed serious fears for the safety of Indians living in Canada. 'We are highly apprehensive about the safety of persons applying for things, including Indian citizens, at such occasions,’’ said Randhir Jaiswal, who is MEA's spokesperson.

The intelligence vs evidence debate

The core of the conflict centres around the claim made by Trudeau’s regime, which claims that the accusations of Canadian intelligence ‘agencies’ were behind the work of killing Hardeep Singh Nijjar along with India. Even though India has consistently rejected these unsubstantiated claims and allegations, Prime Minister Trudeau conceded during a public inquiry in October that Canada had no reasonable proof to back the allegations. He clarified that the allegations made by Canada were not based on ‘hard evidence’ but were rather ‘on intelligence, including from other Five Eyes countries’.

The situation has become further complicated since then as the influence of Trudeau increased and he started stating, ‘India has always provided any documentary evidence connecting the agents of our government with the assassination’, which is what India keeps asking for. “So far, any proof has not been provided by Canada for all our exchanges and requests,” an Indian government official stated.

Earlier in the year, Nijjar’s murder was also purportedly carried out by Canada’s police, who claimed six Indian diplomats were part of the assassination. However, India has dismissed that accusation as idiotic. India continues to claim that Canada facilitates the violent Khalistani extremists in Canada, whom India sees as a threat to its national security.

The broader impact on Indo-Canadian relations

The diplomatic fallout from Nijjar’s death has placed a strain on India-Canada relations, affecting various aspects of the bilateral relationship. India has raised concerns about the growing influence of pro-Khalistani groups in Canada and the perceived lack of action by the Canadian government to curb their activities. At the same time, Canada has voiced frustration over what it sees as India’s disregard for Canadian sovereignty in the case of Nijjar's killing.

Both countries have engaged in high-level discussions on the issue, including at the G20 Summit in September, but these efforts have so far failed to resolve the crisis. Trudeau’s recent admission about the lack of concrete evidence linking India to the assassination has only served to add another layer of complexity to an already fragile diplomatic situation.

As tensions continue to rise, both governments will have to navigate the sensitive issues of minority rights, national security, and international diplomacy, all while attempting to manage the growing divide between their respective communities.

Looking ahead

The situation remains fluid, and the international community is closely watching how Canada and India handle the fallout. Trudeau’s recognition of the Khalistani presence in Canada, while attempting to differentiate between extremists and the broader Sikh population, could shape the future discourse around Canadian foreign policy on issues of national security and international relations.

For now, the diplomatic standoff continues, with little indication of a quick resolution to the issues that have come to define the current chapter in Canada-India relations.