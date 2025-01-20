Monday, January 20, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Telanagna student, son of cab driver, shot dead by in US, family urges govt to bring mortal remains back

Telanagna student, son of cab driver, shot dead by in US, family urges govt to bring mortal remains back

Ravi Teza went to the US in 2022 and completed his MS eight months ago. He was searching for a job while working as a food delivery boy. He was shot by thieves when he was at a house to deliver the food.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Washington Published : Jan 20, 2025 19:00 IST, Updated : Jan 20, 2025 19:00 IST
Indian student shot dead in US
Image Source : INDIA TV Victim student Ravi Teja

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old student from Telangana was allegedly shot dead in the US by unidentified persons, his family members said here on Monday. K Ravi Teja had gone to the US in 2022 and had completed MS eight months ago. She was looking for a job, they said. The family has urged the government to help in bringing back his mortal remains here as early as possible.

Ravi's father who is a cab driver said, "I have come to know that my son was shot dead. My appeal to the government is to send back the mortal remains as early as possible. I am not able to speak anything else."

"Whether I will be alive or not till that time (the body arrives)," his father said, fighting back tears. According to Teja's father, he had assured him to return home after securing a job.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement