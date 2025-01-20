Telanagna student, son of cab driver, shot dead by in US, family urges govt to bring mortal remains back

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Victim student Ravi Teja

In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old student from Telangana was allegedly shot dead in the US by unidentified persons, his family members said here on Monday. K Ravi Teja had gone to the US in 2022 and had completed MS eight months ago. She was looking for a job, they said. The family has urged the government to help in bringing back his mortal remains here as early as possible.

Ravi's father who is a cab driver said, "I have come to know that my son was shot dead. My appeal to the government is to send back the mortal remains as early as possible. I am not able to speak anything else."

"Whether I will be alive or not till that time (the body arrives)," his father said, fighting back tears. According to Teja's father, he had assured him to return home after securing a job.