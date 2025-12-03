'Talks productive but work remains': Putin's aide on US-Russia talks over Ukraine peace plan Earlier, a key meeting had taken place in Florida, where a Ukrainian delegation discussed the peace plan with senior US officials. Following those talks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a guarded note of optimism, saying there had been some signs of progress.

Moscow:

Vladimir Putin’s senior adviser on Wednesday said the talks between Russia and the US to end nearly four-year long war in Ukraine were productive but much work still remains in this regard. In a bid to broker a peace deal, Russian President Putin met Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner in the Kremlin on Tuesday.

However, no specific details of the deliberation were made public by either side.

“Some of the American proposals seem more or less acceptable, but they need to be discussed. Some of the wording that was proposed to us doesn't suit us.So, the work will continue,” Putin’s advisor Yuri Ushakov said.

“We could agree on some things, and the president confirmed this to his interlocutors. Other things provoked criticism, and the president also didn't hide our critical and even negative attitude toward a number of proposals,” he added.

Earlier, a key meeting had taken place in Florida, where a Ukrainian delegation discussed the peace plan with senior US officials. Following those talks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio offered a guarded note of optimism, saying there had been some signs of progress.

Ukraine rejects conditions of peace proposal

Notably, President Donald Trump recently revealed a peace proposal. The plan, made public last month, immediately drew criticism for appearing to favour Moscow’s interests. Key elements of the proposal echoed long-standing demands from the Kremlin, demands that Ukraine has repeatedly dismissed.

According to the original outline, Kyiv would be required to surrender the entire Donbas region to Russia and withdraw its bid to join NATO. Ukrainian officials have categorically rejected these conditions, calling them unacceptable.

Negotiators now say the plan has been altered, though they have not explained how the framework has shifted. Clarity on the updated terms has yet to emerge.