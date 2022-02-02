Taliban arrest two journalists; reasons remain unknown: Afghan media

Follow us on Image Source : AP Afghanistani Media Network confirms arrest of two journalists by Taliban

The Afghan media network has confirmed the arrest of two journalists -- Wares Hasrat and Aslam Hejab, by the Taliban. Both the journalists work for Ariana TV, a senior corresponded at Iran International News has said. Taking to Twitter, the correspondent said, "the Taliban didn't say why they arrested them but last night in one of the Ariana TV's programs, a guest criticised the Taliban and their behaver."

Notably, The Free Speech Hub, an organization supporting open media in Afghanistan, in a statement said that the two reporters -- Aslam Hejab and Waris Hasrat were arrested by the Taliban on Monday and so far the reasons for their arrest remain unknown.

Furthermore, the European Union, Amnesty International and UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) have called upon the Taliban to provide information about the case of two Ariana News reporters.

On Tuesday, Amnesty International said that the arrest of the two journalists was "unjustifiable" and called on the Islamic Emirate to release them.

"Such escalating attacks on media freedom are a grave threat to the right to freedom of expression. The Taliban must unconditionally and immediately release them," Amnesty International said in a tweet.

The EU ambassador to Afghanistan, Andreas von Brandt, also reacted to the arrest of the journalists.

"Still hard to grasp why those you claim to work for justice and better governance don't respect journalists working to improve transparency, governance and justice in Afghanistan," he tweeted.

