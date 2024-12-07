Syria crisis: Over 2,80,000 displaced in northwest part of country amid rebel offensive, says UN

Follow us on Image Source : UN Visuals from Syrian city Aleppo

As conditions in Syria become tense, over 2,80,000 people have been displaced in the northwest part of the country following the sudden and massive offensive against the Assad regime, according to the United Nations. Providing the details, the UN posted on X, "Over 280,000 people have been uprooted in northwest Syria in a matter of days following the recent escalation of violence."

The post further added, "Amid already dire living conditions after 13 years of war, the UN is scaling up humanitarian efforts to assist the most vulnerable."

Homs falls after Hama, Aleppo

Meanwhile, thousands of civilians fled Homs as the rebel group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) took control of the city and advanced towards Damascus. On Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that thousands fled Homs overnight towards the western coast, where embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad still maintains control.

Notably, HTS launched an offensive against Assad's regime from its de-facto-controlled northwest area of Idlib. The swift advances led to the fall of key cities including Aleppo, Hama and the towns of Rastan and Talbiseh in the Homs governorate in nine days.

Meanwhile, videos circulating online showed the highway jammed with cars full of people fleeing Homs. Homs is significant as the city comprises people with a large population belonging to Assad’s Alawite sect, seen as his core supporters.

Since, the inception of the rebellion, the Syrian forces have failed to contain the offensive and have fallen back. This must be noted that the rebellion forces headed by HTS also include Turkish-backed Syrian militias called the Syrian National Army, although the Turkish govt has denied any backing. The sudden start of tensions has heated up the stalemate in a civil war of nearly 14-years.

