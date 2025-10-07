Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate spotted in Su-57 colours as Russia's stealth jet appears ready for flight testing A new photo released by Russia's United Aircraft Corporation shows the Su-75 Checkmate stealth jet alongside the Su-57, sparking speculation that field testing may soon begin.

A recently released photograph by Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) of its under-development Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate fifth-generation stealth fighter has generated excitement across global defence circles. First showcased at MAKS 2021 in the presence of President Vladimir Putin, the aircraft is yet to make its maiden flight. However, the new image, which also shows the tail of the Su-57 Felon - Russia's only operational stealth fighter - suggests that field testing of the Su-75 may soon begin. The photo, posted by UAC on its Telegram channel on October 3, 2025, has intensified speculation about the aircraft's readiness. A technician is seen standing near the Su-75 holding an orange wheel chock, while the aircraft's rear wheels are already secured. Both the Su-75 and Su-57 feature a matching chequered paint scheme, hinting at coordinated testing activities.

Development delays but progress continues

The UAC post did not confirm the aircraft's current testing phase but showed signs that Russia's defence industry continues to move forward despite the strain of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. The Su-75 has missed several deadlines for its first flight, initially promised for 2022, later shifted to 2023 and 2024. Developers now expect the jet to take to the skies before the end of 2025.

Focus on Su-75's unique tail design

In its accompanying post, UAC described the significance of tail design in aviation. "It is responsible for the stability, controllability and balance of an aircraft in flight. Over the 120-year history of aviation, numerous designs have been proposed in the search for the optimal one. It turns out that each aircraft type has its own ideal," the statement read.

Highlighting trends in stealth aircraft, UAC said, "V-fins are a common feature on modern fifth-generation stealth fighters. Apparently, this design will continue for the next generation of combat aircraft."

The company noted that aircraft such as the American F-117, F-22, F-35, Russian Su-57, Chinese J-31 and J-20, Turkish Kaan and Japanese X-2 prototypes all use V-tail or similar configurations.

'Classic V-tail' sets Checkmate apart

Describing the Su-75's configuration, UAC said, "And on the Russian Su-75 Checkmate, there is a classic V-tail with inclined planes and without a central wing-mounted pylon. The V-tail replaces the traditional vertical stabilizers and horizontal stabilizers with two surfaces angled like the sides of a V. They are hinged at the tail of the aircraft and combine the functions of both the rudder and elevator." The V-tail design comes with its own benefits and challenges. It reduces drag, improves performance at high speeds, and enhances stability. However, it also requires a larger fuselage and can sometimes lead to a phenomenon called snaking, where the aircraft sways side to side in flight.

A cheaper alternative to western stealth jets

It is to be mentioned here that Russia has been pitching the Su-75 Checkmate as a cost-effective rival to the American F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II stealth jets. While the F-22 is exclusive to the US Air Force, the F-35 serves multiple NATO nations and US allies including Israel. With the Su-75, Moscow aims to capture a share of the global market for advanced but affordable stealth fighters.

