India’s Su-30MKI to undergo Super-30 overhaul, set to outclass Pakistan’s F-16s in aerial dominance As part of the Super-30 upgrade, Su-30MKI jets will be equipped with the Virupaksha radar- a gallium nitride-based AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar developed by DRDO. This advanced system will significantly boost the aircraft's capabilities and enable it to detect targets.

New Delhi:

India is taking a major leap in modernising its air combat capabilities with a comprehensive upgrade of its frontline 'Su-30MKI fighter jets' under the ambitious Super-30 project, a move aimed at countering threats from both Pakistan and China and bridging capability gaps in the Indian Air Force (IAF), said a detailed report of India Defense News.

Shifting battlefield priorities: Precision, speed, and air superiority

Modern warfare is increasingly dominated by air and naval power, with precision strikes, drones, and long-range missile systems playing critical roles, as evidenced by recent global conflicts and India’s own 'Operation Sindoor'. To stay ahead in this evolving landscape, India is heavily investing in state-of-the-art military technology across land, sea, and air.

IAF's fighter fleet faces a shortfall

With only 31–32 operational squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 41–42, India’s air defence preparedness has been under scrutiny. To close this gap, the government is accelerating-

Acquisition of 5th-generation fighter jets

Production and deployment of indigenous Tejas multirole fighters (expected by year-end)

Upgrades to the IAF's most crucial combat platform- the Su-30MKI

(Image Source : SORA AI)Super-30 project details.

Inside the Super-30 upgrade plan

The Su-30MKI, a 4.5-generation aircraft developed in collaboration with Russia, is due for a transformative makeover under the Super-30 project-

84 aircraft will be upgraded over the next 3–4 years

Estimated cost: Rs 66,829 crore (USD 2.4–7.8 billion)

Post-upgrade operational life: Extended till 2055

This upgrade plan positions the Su-30MKI as a formidable multirole platform for the coming decades.

Key enhancements: Technology that transforms

The Super-30 package will give the Su-30MKI a significant technological edge-

AESA Radar (Virupaksha): Indigenous, gallium nitride-based radar developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), capable of detecting targets at 300–400 km

Fully digital cockpit systems

Integration of next-generation air-to-air missiles, including-

Astra Mk-2 Astra Mk-3 ('Gandiva') with an engagement range of up to 300 km

These upgrades will dramatically boost the jet’s lethality, survivability, and situational awareness.

F-16 vs Su-30MKI: Closing the gap

India’s upgraded Su-30MKIs are expected to outclass Pakistan’s F-16s, which posed significant challenges during the 2019 Balakot air strikes due to the Su-30’s then-limited radar capabilities. With advanced radar and longer-range missiles, the revamped Su-30s will be capable of countering rival jets far more effectively.

Looking ahead: Indigenous 5th generation fighters in the pipeline

Alongside the Super-30 upgrades, India is pushing ahead with its indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet development. The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program by DRDO and HAL aims to deliver homegrown stealth-capable fighters within the next decade.

India’s twin-track strategy- modernising current platforms like the Su-30MKI while developing future-ready jets- reaffirms its commitment to establishing dominance in next-gen aerial warfare.