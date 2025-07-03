India’s Su-30MKI to undergo Super-30 overhaul, set to outclass Pakistan’s F-16s in aerial dominance

India is taking a major leap in modernising its air combat capabilities with a comprehensive upgrade of its frontline 'Su-30MKI fighter jets' under the ambitious Super-30 project, a move aimed at countering threats from both Pakistan and China and bridging capability gaps in the Indian Air Force (IAF), said a detailed report of India Defense News.
Shifting battlefield priorities: Precision, speed, and air superiority
Modern warfare is increasingly dominated by air and naval power, with precision strikes, drones, and long-range missile systems playing critical roles, as evidenced by recent global conflicts and India’s own 'Operation Sindoor'. To stay ahead in this evolving landscape, India is heavily investing in state-of-the-art military technology across land, sea, and air.
IAF's fighter fleet faces a shortfall
With only 31–32 operational squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 41–42, India’s air defence preparedness has been under scrutiny. To close this gap, the government is accelerating-
- Acquisition of 5th-generation fighter jets
- Production and deployment of indigenous Tejas multirole fighters (expected by year-end)
- Upgrades to the IAF's most crucial combat platform- the Su-30MKI
Inside the Super-30 upgrade plan
The Su-30MKI, a 4.5-generation aircraft developed in collaboration with Russia, is due for a transformative makeover under the Super-30 project-
- 84 aircraft will be upgraded over the next 3–4 years
- Estimated cost: Rs 66,829 crore (USD 2.4–7.8 billion)
- Post-upgrade operational life: Extended till 2055
This upgrade plan positions the Su-30MKI as a formidable multirole platform for the coming decades.
Key enhancements: Technology that transforms
The Super-30 package will give the Su-30MKI a significant technological edge-
- AESA Radar (Virupaksha): Indigenous, gallium nitride-based radar developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), capable of detecting targets at 300–400 km
- Fully digital cockpit systems
Integration of next-generation air-to-air missiles, including-
- Astra Mk-2
- Astra Mk-3 ('Gandiva') with an engagement range of up to 300 km
These upgrades will dramatically boost the jet’s lethality, survivability, and situational awareness.
F-16 vs Su-30MKI: Closing the gap
India’s upgraded Su-30MKIs are expected to outclass Pakistan’s F-16s, which posed significant challenges during the 2019 Balakot air strikes due to the Su-30’s then-limited radar capabilities. With advanced radar and longer-range missiles, the revamped Su-30s will be capable of countering rival jets far more effectively.
Looking ahead: Indigenous 5th generation fighters in the pipeline
Alongside the Super-30 upgrades, India is pushing ahead with its indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet development. The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program by DRDO and HAL aims to deliver homegrown stealth-capable fighters within the next decade.
India’s twin-track strategy- modernising current platforms like the Su-30MKI while developing future-ready jets- reaffirms its commitment to establishing dominance in next-gen aerial warfare.