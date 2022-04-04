Sri Lanka's Cabinet Ministers resign with immediate effect amid economic crisis

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mirihana: Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa arrives at Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapksas private residence following overnight clashes in Colombo.

Highlights Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers resigned on Sunday night with immediate effect.

Sri Lanka is currently facing its worst economic crisis.

Cabinet Ministers handed over their resignations to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka is currently facing its worst economic crisis during which the country's Cabinet of Ministers resigned on Sunday night with immediate effect. However, despite speculations, PM Mahinda Rajapaksa will remain as he did not tender his resignation. Since Sunday evening, rumours had been floating to the effect that Rajapaksa may opt for an interim government to handle the economic crisis.

Speaking to reporters, Education Minister and Leader of the House, Dinesh Gunawardena said the Cabinet Ministers handed over their resignations to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. He proffered no reason for the mass resignation.

Namal Rajapaksa, the eldest son of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, tweeted after resigning as the Youth and Sports Minister: "I have informed the sec. to the President of my resignation from all portfolios with immediate effect, in hope that it may assist HE & PMs decision to establish stability for the people & the govt of #LKA. I remain committed to my voters, my party & the people of #Hambanthota (SIC)."

The country is also facing a social media blackout, a curfew and a national emergency declared by PM Rajpaksa on Friday (March 31). The emergency was declared a day after an angry mob circled the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The political experts said the ministers who resigned came under intense pressure from the public over the government's alleged "mishandling" of the economic crisis, triggered by the shortage in the foreign exchange reserve.

Widespread public protests were seen throughout the evening in spite of the imposition of curfew which is due to end on Monday morning. The enraged public has been demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Latest World News