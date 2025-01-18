Impeached South Korean president to appeal against formal arrest, supporters rally for release

Follow us on Image Source : AP Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's impeached president

South Korea's impeached president, Yoon Suk Yeol, will oppose his formal arrest at a hearing in a Seoul court on Saturday. Earlier, Yoon was detained over the imposition of martial law in the country last month. Yoon's detention involved a massive law enforcement operation at his residence as his presidential guards and the investigating officers faced each other in the bid to detain the former president.

Yoon faces rebellion charges

The former South Korean president faces potential rebellion charges, which are linked to his declaration of martial law on December 3 last year.

Following Yoon's detention, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, currently overseeing the joint investigation with the military and the police, requested a warrant from the Seoul Western District Court to move ahead with Yoon's formal arrest.

Yoon Kab-keun, who met the former president at the detention center, revealed that Yoon had sought the team's advice to appear personally before the judge.

What is Yoon likely to argue in the court?

The ex-president is likely to argue that the imposition of martial law came under the legitimate exercise of his powers. His lawyer added that accusations of rebellion would not hold up before a criminal court or the Constitutional Court, which is reviewing whether to formally remove him from office or reinstate him.

Yoon's supporters have rallied behind him, calling for his release.

What if court grants arrest warrant against Yoon?

If the court grants a warrant for the formal arrest of Yoon, the investigative agencies will be able to extend the detention to 20 days. This will also give them the room to transfer the case to public prosecutors for indictment.

In case the court rules in Yoon's favour, Yoon will be released and return to his residence.

Along with Yoon's defence minister, the police chief, and several top military commanders, have already been arrested for their alleged roles in the enforcement of martial law.

Moreover, according to the South Korean law, orchestrating a rebellion is punishable by life imprisonment or the death penalty.

(With inputs from AP)

Also Read | Arrested South Korean President Yeol to be questioned after impeachment