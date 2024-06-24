South Korea: Massive fire at lithium battery factory kills 20 foreign nationals, death toll may rise

Follow us on Image Source : AP Firefighters work at the site of a burnt lithium battery manufacturing factory in Hwaseong, South Korea.

A fire at a lithium battery manufacturing factory near South Korea's capital on Monday left at least 20 people dead, four injured and 15 others missing, Yonhap News Agency reported. It cited a fire official saying the death count could rise further. The fire at the factory in Hwaseong city, just south of Seoul, was initially found to have killed one person and injured four others, two of them critically. Rescue workers later retrieved eight additional bodies from the factory, increasing the death toll to 20, local fire official Kim Jin-young told a televised briefing.

Kim earlier said most of the missing people were foreign nationals including Chinese. He said the mobile phone signals of the missing people were tracked to be coming from the second floor of the factory. South Korean media reported that much of the blaze were put out. The exact cause of the fire wasn't immediately known. Kim said a total of 102 people were working at the factory before the fire occurred.

Of the 23 people missing in the fire, 20 are believed to be foreigners, including Chinese nationals, they said, adding the number is subject to change as the daily list of full and part-time workers was destroyed.

The government called an urgent session of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters in the afternoon to strategise on reducing casualties from the disaster. During the session, Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min urged all pertinent government bodies and local administrations to deploy every resource and personnel available to quell the fire and save survivors.

Earlier, President Yoon Suk Yeol directed Minister Lee to spare no effort in searching for and rescuing the missing individuals, utilising all manpower and equipment at their disposal.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.