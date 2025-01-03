Friday, January 03, 2025
     
South Korea: Massive fire engulfs commercial building in Seongnam, several feared trapped

The building, which also has five basement floors, houses underground car parks, sports facilities, and restaurants below ground, while shops and hospitals are located above ground.

Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Seoul Published : Jan 03, 2025 15:24 IST, Updated : Jan 03, 2025 15:41 IST
People reported trapped in building on fire in South Korea's Seongnam
Image Source : AP People reported trapped in building on fire in South Korea's Seongnam

Multiple people were reported trapped on Friday in a fire in the South Korean city of Seongnam, south of Seoul, South China Morning Post reported. Local television showed video footage of a building that appeared to be at least eight storeys tall engulfed in black smoke with a blaze burning on the lower floors. There have been no confirmed casualties, YTN said.

Dozens of people were rescued or evacuated after a fire broke out at a large commercial building in the South Korean city of Seongnam on Friday, fire officials said. More than 100 firefighters and 40 vehicles were deployed to the scene of the blaze, according to the Gyeonggi provincial fire department.

Officials department said about 50 people managed to exit the property, while emergency workers rescued another 40. It wasn’t immediately clear whether anyone was still inside the eight-story building, which has multiple basement levels.

The fire department said while some people were treated for smoke inhalation, there were no reports of serious injuries. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is a breaking news. More details will be added.

 

