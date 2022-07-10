Follow us on Image Source : AP South Africa: At least 14 dead after mass shooting in Johannesburg's Soweto township

South Africa mass shooting: At least 14 people were killed in South Africa's Johannesburg on Saturday night after a mass shooting took place. Three people are said to be critically injured, according to police. The three critically injured and one other person wounded have been taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. The incident took place in the Soweto township.

Police were on Sunday morning removing the bodies of the deceased and investigating what had led to the mass shooting. They said that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi and opened fire on some of the patrons at the bar late Saturday night.

The number of cartridges found on the scene indicated it was a group of people who shot at the patrons, said Gauteng province police commissioner Lt. Gen. Elias Mawela. “The primary investigation suggests that these people were enjoying themselves here, in a licensed tavern operating within the right hours,” Mawela told The Associated Press.

“All of a sudden they heard some gunshots, that is when people tried to run out of the tavern. We don’t have the full details at the moment of what is the motive, and why they were targeting these people,” he said.

The shooting in the Soweto bar comes two weeks after 21 teenagers were found dead in a tavern in the city of East London. The cause of those deaths has not yet been announced by authorities, but the teens were not shot nor crushed in a stampede, according to officials.

(With AP Inputs)

