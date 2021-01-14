Image Source : AP Snapchat permanently bans Donald Trump over Capitol Hill violence

Snapchat permanently bans US President Donald Trump's account over his role in inciting the Capitol Hill violence. This development comes a week after Twitter, Facebook and Instagram imposed bans on Trump's personal account on their respective platforms.

CNN quoted a Snapchat spokesperson as saying, "Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump's Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community."

The platform said it made the decision after the President's account repeatedly violated the company's community guidelines over the past several months.

"In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account," the spokesperson added.

On January 7, Facebook announced its decision to suspend Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely.

On January 12, video-sharing app YouTube said it was barring new content from being posted on President Donald Trump's channel for at least a week over a violation of its policies.

Twitter had also banned personal account of Trump from its platform completely.

On January 6, a group of Donald Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with the police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda.

The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election. The outgoing President has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office.

Five people - four protesters and a police officer - were killed in the riots. The last time the Capitol was stormed was when British troops marched into Washington and set fire to the building in 1814.

(With ANI imputs)

Latest World News