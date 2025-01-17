Singapore President Shanmugaratnam embarks on two-day visit to Odisha, likely to sign MoUs

Friday, January 17, 2025
     
Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam arrived in Odisha on Friday, where he was welcomed by Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other officials of the state.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit New Delhi Published : Jan 17, 2025 15:26 IST, Updated : Jan 17, 2025 15:41 IST
Singapore President with Odisha CM
Image Source : SOCIAL/CMO ODISHA Singapore President with Odisha CM

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who is on a visit to India, arrived in Odisha's capital on Friday on a two-day visit to the state. He is expected to sign several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Odisha. 

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and other senior officials welcomed President Shanmugaratnam and his delegation at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar.

In a post on X, Odisha CMO said "His Excellency Mr @Tharman_S, President, Republic of Singapore receives a warm welcome from Hon'ble CM Shri @MohanMOdisha at Bhubaneswar Airport. A moment of pride as #Odisha hosts the esteemed leader, strengthening bonds of friendship and collaboration."

Earlier on Thursday, Singapore President Shanmugaratnam met President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. 

Welcoming Singapore President, the President said that both countries have a shared history and a long tradition of friendship which is based on trust and mutual respect, and extensive cooperation across a wide range of areas, adding that Singapore is a key pillar of India’s Act East policy and  India's vision of the Indo-Pacific.

"Our shared belief in democratic values also connects us with each other," the president was quoted as having said in a statement issued by her office.

Both leaders agreed that as India steadily moves towards becoming the world’s third largest economy, the growing India-Singapore partnership will bring immense benefits to the people of both countries, it said. 

(With PTI inputs)

