'Please help us' we want independence from Pak: Sindhi activist to PM Modi | Watch

Image Source : ANI 'Please help us' we wants independence from Pak: Sindhi activist to PM Modi

A Sindhi activist on Sunday highlighted the grave human rights violation of Sindh community in Pakistan and urged India to lend a helping hand to their cause of Independence.

"Sindhi people have come here in Houston with a message. When Modi ji passes through here in morning we'll be here with our message that we want freedom. We hope Modi ji and President Trump helps us," sindh activist Zafar told news agency ANI.

"Like Bangladesh got independence in 1971 with the help of India, the Sindh community also needs help in getting Independence from Pakistan," he said.

He said that the Islamic radicalization is being used by the Pakistani authorities as a tool to counter the Sindh right to self-determination.

#WATCH US: Sindhi activist, Zafar, speaks of human rights violations by Pak. Says "Sindhi people have come here in Houston with a message. When Modi ji passes through here in morning we'll be here with our message that we want freedom. We hope Modi ji & President Trump helps us." pic.twitter.com/kJJWMyucWD — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2019

Earlier in the day, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston, and "unequivocally supported" the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and it being made part of the rest of the country.

"In Houston, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met the Prime Minister. They unequivocally supported the steps being taken for the progress of India and empowerment of every Indian," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

In Houston, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met the Prime Minister. They unequivocally supported the steps being taken for the progress of India and empowerment of every Indian. pic.twitter.com/KrIYemBBKB — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2019

He also met a delegation of Sikhs and members of the Dawoodi Bohra community.

Members of the Dawoodi Bohra community also met the PM and felicitated him by draping a traditional 'angvastram' around his shoulders.

"The Dawoodi Bohra community felicitates PM @narendramodi in Houston. They recall Modi's visit to Indore last year to attend a programme of their community as well as highlight Modi's association with Syedna Sahib," the PMO said in another tweet.

The Dawoodi Bohra community felicitates PM @narendramodi in Houston. They recall PM Modi’s visit to Indore last year to attend a programme of their community as well as highlight PM Modi’s association with Syedna Sahib. pic.twitter.com/PBOd0k0PTv — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 22, 2019

Modi also met members of the Sikh community who cheered him and placed an orange 'angvastram' around his shoulders in a mark of felicitation.

"Here is now the Sikh community in Houston welcomed PM @narendramodi. The Prime Minister interacted with the members of the community, during which they congratulated PM Modi on some of the pathbreaking decisions taken by the Government of India," the PMO added.

The Prime Minister is on a seven-day visit to the US. On Sunday, he is scheduled to address over 50,000 Indian diasporas at the mega 'Howdy Modi!' event, where even Trump will share the stage with the Indian leader.

(With inputs from ANI and IANS)

ALSO READ | Baloch, Sindhi, Pashto groups gather in Houston to seek help from Modi, Trump

ALSO READ | PM Modi continues 'swachhta abhiyan' outside India

ALSO READ | India's Petronet inks MoU with Tellurian for 5 MTPA LNG