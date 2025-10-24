Shooting reported near Harvard University, search for suspect underway The Harvard University issued a shelter-in-place directive after the shooting, but later rescinded the same.

Massachusetts:

Shots were on Friday fired in a neighbourhood near Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. In this regard, the Harvard University issued a statement saying an unidentified person on a bike shot another one on Sherman Street, following which the former headed towards Garden Street.

Moreover, the university also issued a shelter-in-place directive after the shooting, but later rescinded the same.

“Cambridge Police has communicated that there is no ongoing public safety risk at this time," an emergency alert by Harvard said at around 11 am, as per Boston Herald, adding, “The shelter in place is lifted. Please continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

Cambridge police also responded to the incident and are currently searching for the suspect.

Sgt. Robert Reardon, the public information officer of the department, stated that ballistic evidence has been recovered from the scene of the shooting.

However, police said that no victims have been identified so far, and there is no risk to public safety. The Cambridge Police said, “Cambridge Police are currently on-scene of a shots fired incident that took place on Sherman St. in the vicinity of Danehy Park. Ballistic evidence has been recovered. There are no known victims or on-going public safety risk at this time.”

As per the initial alert, the suspected shooter was seen riding a bicycle towards Garden Street, which runs from North Cambridge to the Radcliffe Quad and Harvard Square.