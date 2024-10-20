Shooting at Albany State University leaves one dead, five injured

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

A shooting incident during homecoming weekend at Albany State University has resulted in the death of one individual and left five others injured. The tragic event occurred Saturday night on the university's east campus, as confirmed by school officials.

Interim President Lawrence M. Drake II stated that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently leading the inquiry into the shooting. “The safety and security of our ASU students, faculty, and staff are the number one priority of this institution,” Drake emphasized in a statement released on Sunday.

According to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler, the victim was a 19-year-old man from Atlanta who succumbed to his injuries at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany. The Associated Press has reached out to Fowler for further details regarding the victim’s identity.

Albany State University, which has an enrollment of approximately 6,000 students, is grappling with the aftermath of this incident as authorities work to uncover the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The university community is mourning the loss and calling for enhanced safety measures in light of this tragic event. Further updates are expected as the investigation unfolds.