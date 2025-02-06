Sheikh Hasina reacts after mob sets on fire her father's house in Dhaka: 'History cannot be wiped out'

Follow us on Image Source : AP Sheikh Hasina

Sheikh Hasina, the former Bangladesh PM who was ousted from power following countrywide protests, launched a scathing attack on the Muhammad Yunus-led government in the country, saying "history cannot be wiped out." Hasina's comments have come after hundreds of protestors burnt her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's house in Dhaka. Hasina is reported to be making the remarks in the speech posted on her party's social media accounts.

Hasina, who sounded emotional, can be heard saying in the speech posted on Facebook, "I seek justice from the people of Bangladesh. Have I not done anything for my country?"

She stressed, "A structure can be erased, but history cannot be wiped out," as she added, "They must also remember that history takes its revenge."

Earlier on Wednesday, thousands of protestors destroyed Sheikh Hasina's family home that apparently symbolised Bangladesh's independence.

The attack is reported to be sparked by a speech Hasina planned to give to supporters from exile in neighbouring India, where she fled last year during a deadly student-led uprising against her 15-year rule.

The house in question belonged to Hasina's late father and Bangladesh's independence leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who had declared the country's formal separation from Pakistan in 1971. He was assassinated in 1971 in that home, which Hasina turned into a museum.