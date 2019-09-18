Image Source : FILE 74th session of UN General Assembly opens

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly opened at UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, president of the 74th session of the General Assembly, declared the opening of the 2019-2020 session of the most representative body of the UN, Xinhua reported.

In his remarks to the opening session, Muhammad-Bande asked for action in line with the theme of this year's General Debate: "Galvanizing multilateral efforts for poverty eradication, quality education, climate action and inclusion."

Some 143 heads of state and government have registered to speak at this year's high-level week that begins on Sept. 24.

The 74th session of the General Assembly will also feature other high-profile events, including a Climate Action Summit and a high-level meeting on universal health coverage.

Also Read: Week after firing John Bolton, Trump shortlists 5 for National Security Advisor position

Also Read: Pak urges international community to take serious cognizance of India's statement on PoK