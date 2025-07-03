Security alert across US over 'lone wolf' terror attack threat during July 4 Independence Day celebrations A joint bulletin issued by the FBI, DHS, and other agencies warned that lone individuals and small groups represent the primary terror threat to the Macy’s July 4 fireworks celebration.

Washington:

US Federal officials have issued warnings about potential "lone wolf" terror attacks targeting the Independence Day celebrations across the country on Juy 4, particularly amid rising tensions following recent military operations in the Middle East.

According to Trump administration officials, tensions surged after the US military bombed three major nuclear facilities in Iran on June 22 during its conflict with Israel. Although the conflict ended with a ceasefire agreement on June 23, which was fully enforced by June 24, the aftermath has intensified domestic security concerns.

Major threat from lone actors

A joint intelligence bulletin issued in late June by the FBI, Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and other law enforcement agencies warned that the primary threat to July 4th events, such as the Macy’s Fireworks celebration in New York City, comes from lone actors or small groups.

"These individuals are often motivated by a broad range of racial, ethnic, political, religious, anti-government, societal, or personal grievances," the bulletin stated, according to a CNN report. Officials noted that the threat is not confined to New York and could extend to large gatherings nationwide.

In response to the warnings, DHS told Fox News that it is increasing security measures and improving intelligence sharing to proactively mitigate risks. "At this time, DHS is not aware of any specific, credible threats to Fourth of July celebrations," a spokesperson added.

Security beefed up in New York

New York Governor Kathy Hochul acknowledged the concerns, saying she has received regular briefings on the evolving threat landscape. “Our federal partners reiterated yesterday that lone wolf actors remain the greatest potential threat, including during the upcoming July 4th holiday,” she said.

Hochul assured the public that keeping New Yorkers safe remains her top priority. She added that State Police, already on heightened alert due to recent Middle East tensions, would now have an increased presence at major events statewide. Her office is also working in close coordination with federal and local law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety throughout the holiday weekend.

According to the US Department of Justice, "lone-wolf" terrorism is the term used to describe someone who acts alone in a terrorist attack without the help or encouragement of a government or a terrorist organization. What classifies a violent act by a lone individual as a terrorist attack is the political basis for the action.