Three Indians abducted in Al-Qaeda linked terror strikes in Mali; India calls it 'deplorable act of violence' A day after the Indians were abducted, New Delhi on Wednesday called upon the Mali government to take all necessary measures to secure their "safe and expeditious" release.

New Delhi:

India has expressed deep concern over the abduction of three Indian nationals in Mali, which has been witnessing a surge in terrorist attacks across several regions. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) strongly condemned the incident, calling it a 'deplorable act of violence' and urged the West African country to ensure their rescue and safe return.

MEA expresses deep concern

The ministry said the Indian workers, employed at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, were taken hostage on July 1, when a group of armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack at the factory premises. A day after the abduction of three Indian nationals in Mali, New Delhi on Wednesday urged the Malian government to take all necessary steps to ensure their "safe and expeditious" release.

"The Ministry of External Affairs expresses its deep concern regarding the abduction of three Indian nationals employed at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes, Republic of Mali. The incident occurred on 1st July 2025, when a group of armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack at the factory premises and forcibly took three Indian nationals as hostages," the MEA said in a statement.

While no group has claimed responsibility for the abduction so far, Al-Qaeda affiliate Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks across Mali on Tuesday.

Indian Embassy in Bamako in 'close and constant' touch with authorities

The MEA said the Indian embassy in Bamako is in "close and constant" communication with the relevant authorities, local law enforcement agencies as well as the management of Diamond Cement Factory. It is also in contact with the family members of the abducted Indian nationals.

"The government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act of violence and calls upon the government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals," the MEA said in a statement.

"Senior officials of the ministry are closely monitoring the evolving situation and remain engaged at various levels to facilitate safe and early release of Indian nationals," it said.

The government has also advised all Indian citizens currently residing in Mali to "exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant and stay in close contact with the embassy in Bamako for regular updates and necessary assistance."

The ministry said it will extend all possible support to Indians and "remains committed to ensuring the safe return of the abducted Indian nationals at the earliest".

Also Read:

Also Read: