SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi's address and bilateral talks with Putin, other world leaders | 10-point cheat sheet The 25th SCO Summit in Tianjin highlighted India’s active role in regional diplomacy, with PM Modi engaging in key bilateral talks with Putin and Xi to strengthen ties and address security, terrorism, and border issues.

New Delhi:

The 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council Summit, held in Tianjin, China, was a significant platform for leaders to discuss key regional and global issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, participated in a series of high-level bilateral talks that underscored India’s growing role in multilateral diplomacy. Here’s a cheatsheet of the most important takeaways from the summit.

Bilateral meetings with Putin: A deepening India-Russia partnership

PM Modi and Russian President Putin shared a moment of camaraderie on the sidelines of the summit, reinforcing their longstanding and multi-dimensional strategic partnership. The leaders reaffirmed their cooperation across key sectors like defence, energy, trade, and technology. Modi extended a warm invitation to President Putin for the 23rd India-Russia summit in December, emphasising the "special and privileged" nature of their ties. The bilateral discussions focused on strengthening the bilateral agenda, especially in light of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

PM Modi's strong message against terrorism

During his address at the plenary session of the SCO Summit, PM Modi made a powerful statement condemning terrorism, labelling it the "gravest threat" to humanity. Without naming specific countries, he called for zero tolerance towards terrorism and urged the global community to reject double standards in dealing with state-backed terrorism, particularly referencing the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

A pivotal meeting with Xi Jinping after 7 years

The PM and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for their first bilateral engagement in China since 2018. This meeting, following a prolonged hiatus due to border tensions, was a crucial step toward re-establishing direct political dialogue between the two countries. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace, with PM Modi emphasising the importance of mutual respect and sensitivity in managing the border issue.

Progress on border tensions: Agreement on management

PM Modi confirmed that Indian and Chinese special representatives had agreed on measures to manage border tensions effectively. Disengagement at key flashpoints since the 2024 Kazan summit has led to greater stability along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), paving the way for future confidence-building measures.

Resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

A significant goodwill gesture emerged when PM Modi announced the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, which had been suspended for five years. This reopening of the pilgrimage route to Tibet is seen as an important step in easing tensions and enhancing people-to-people ties between India and China.

Direct flights between India and China resume

Another important development was the resumption of direct flights between India and China, a key measure aimed at normalising business travel, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges. This move reflects an effort to restore connectivity and strengthen bilateral relations after years of disruptions.

A unified call for multilateral cooperation

Both PM Modi and President Xi spoke about the importance of multilateralism in addressing global challenges. Modi emphasised the role of the SCO in fostering regional cooperation, and Xi reinforced China’s commitment to strengthening partnerships within the organisation. Both leaders underscored the need to work together to build a multipolar world order.

India's development journey: Inviting global partnerships

In his speech, PM Modi invited the global community to be part of India’s transformative journey, which he described as guided by the mantra of “Reform, Perform, Transform.” He highlighted India’s economic growth and resilience, signalling that the country’s development is open to collaboration with all nations.

Xi Jinping calls for unity in defending global justice

During his opening address, Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of defending global justice and resisting unilateralism. He called on SCO members to uphold the multilateral trading system and announced China’s plan to implement 100 small-scale development projects across SCO member countries to reduce inequality and improve livelihoods.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Modi and Putin call for peace

In their private discussions, both PM Modi and President Putin emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Modi reiterated India’s commitment to global peace and stability, and Putin praised India’s constructive role in seeking a solution to the crisis. Both leaders called for an end to the conflict and the restoration of peace through diplomatic efforts.

The 25th SCO Summit provided an important platform for dialogue among global powers. From reinforcing India’s role in shaping regional security and economic cooperation to making significant strides in India-China and India-Russia ties, the summit showcased India's diplomatic engagement on the global stage. The interactions between Modi, Putin, and Xi highlighted the shared priorities of peace, stability, and multilateralism while addressing pressing regional and global challenges.