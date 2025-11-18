S Jaishankar in Moscow says India-Russia ties a factor of stability in international relations S Jaishankar said the two countries will also be exchanging views on the complex global situation with the openness that has always characterized our ties.

Moscow:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that India-Russia ties have long been a factor of stability in international relations, and their growth and evolution are not only in the mutual interest of the two countries but also in the interest of the world. During his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar stated that several bilateral agreements, initiatives, and projects are under discussion in various fields between the two countries. "I welcome this opportunity to meet again and our regular interactions - you mentioned six this year so far - have been greatly helpful in advancing our bilateral cooperation and also sharing perspectives on important regional, global and multilateral issues. This particular occasion, for me, is all the more important as we prepare for President Putin's visit to India for the 23rd Annual Summit," he said.

Jaishankar says several agreements under discussions

"A number of bilateral agreements, initiatives and projects are under discussion in various fields. We look forward to their finalisation in the coming days. These will certainly add more substance and texture to our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," he added.

Jaishankar says two countries will exchange views on global situation

Jaishankar said the two countries will also be exchanging views on the complex global situation "with the openness that has always characterized our ties". "This includes the Ukraine conflict, as also the Middle East and Afghanistan amongst others. India supports recent efforts towards establishing peace. We hope that all parties approach that goal constructively. An early cessation of the conflict and the ensuring of an enduring peace is in the interest of the entire international community," he said.

Notably, Jaishankar is in Moscow leading the Indian delegation for the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, scheduled to be hosted by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on November 18.

With inputs from ANI