Russian President Vladimir Putin likely to visit India in early 2025 after invitation from PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an official invitation from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit India, with plans to finalise the dates for the visit in early 2025, according to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov.

During a recent briefing, Ushakov revealed that both leaders have a standing agreement to meet annually, with this year marking Russia's turn to host the bilateral discussions. "Our leaders have an agreement to hold meetings once a year. This time, it’s our turn," Ushakov noted, emphasising Russia’s positive response to Prime Minister Modi's invitation. He further indicated that the tentative dates for the visit will be decided early in the new year.

This upcoming visit will mark Putin’s first trip to India since the onset of the Ukraine-Russia conflict in 2022. Throughout the ongoing crisis, India has maintained a neutral stance, advocating for "peace and diplomacy" as a means to resolve the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Despite the geopolitical challenges, the relationship between India and Russia has remained strong, with the two leaders staying in regular contact through phone calls and meetings.

The year 2023 has seen frequent engagements between Putin and PM Modi. In July, PM Modi visited Moscow to participate in the 22nd Russia-India Summit, marking his first bilateral visit to Russia since resuming office for his third term. During the trip, PM Modi was awarded Russia's highest national honor, "The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle," in recognition of his efforts to strengthen India-Russia relations.

The personal rapport between the two leaders has been highlighted in their public appearances, with notable moments such as warm embraces and shared visits to key locations, including the Rosatom Pavilion at the VDNKh Exhibition Centre in Moscow. Their interactions have garnered significant attention, reflecting the strong bond between the two nations.

In October, PM Modi also visited Kazan, Russia, for the BRICS Summit, where he once again thanked President Putin and the Russian people for their hospitality. His visit further emphasized the ongoing collaboration and mutual respect between India and Russia.

