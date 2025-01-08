Russian missile strike in southern Ukraine kills at least 13, injures dozens

Follow us on Image Source : AP Vehicles burning after Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

In the latest strike, a Russian missile targeted the southern Ukraine city of Zaporizhzhia killing at least 13 civilians and injuring dozens on Wednesday, officials said. Footage of the after-effects of the strike was posted on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel which showed civilians lying in a city street littered with debris. They were being treated by emergency services.

Zelenskyy, apart from regional Gov. Ivan Fedorov, himself said the attack killed at least 13 civilians. Minutes before the attack, Fedorov had warned of a threat of high-speed missiles and glide bombs being fired at the Zaporizhzhia region.

Providing details about the strike, Governor Fedorov said Russian troops started launching the glide bombs at Zaporizhzhia in the afternoon. He added that at least two bombs struck the residential buildings in the city. He announced that on Thursday, the region will observe the day of mourning. Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram, "There is nothing more brutal than the aerial bombing of a city, knowing that ordinary civilians will suffer"

Earlier on Wednesday, he had said, that countries who want an end to the war should offer assurances to Ukraine about its future defence. Kyiv officials fear that any ceasefire or peace deal will just give the Kremlin time to rearm and invade again unless it is deterred by military force.

He said, “To be honest, I believe that we have a right to demand serious security guarantees from … the countries that aim for the peace in the world." Zelenskyy was responding at a news conference in Kyiv to comments the previous day by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that he understood Russia’s opposition to neighboring Ukraine joining NATO.