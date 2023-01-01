No new year for Ukraine! Russia showers multiple cruise missiles over Kyiv I SEE PICS

Follow us on Image Source : AP People stand in front of a damaged hotel at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine war: Amid the relentless war, Russia has once again showered multiple rocket attacks on the Ukrainian capital, resulting in the killing of a woman and injuring more than a dozen on the eve of New Year. The attack came amid the families returning to the war-torn state to reunite with their families in order to welcome the new year. According to Ukrainian officials, the Russians were targeting the civilian infrastructure "deliberately" in order to spread fear among the citizens.

Reacting to the latest Russian action, First lady Olena Zelenska lashed at Russian President Vladimir Zelenskyy and called it a "disgusting step". “Ruining the lives of others is a disgusting habit of our neighbours,” she said.

Notably, the attacks came nearly two days following massive attacks on several civilian infrastructures that forced the citizens to live without power for more than 36 hours.

Kuleba called the attacks "deliberate"

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also took to social media platforms to take a dig at Putin's "deliberate" action and said that the Russian soldiers were now starting targetting infrastructures which are usually filled with families. This resulted in the killing of several people in the past few days.

The deadly blast in the Ukrainian capital occurred among the multi-storey residential buildings of the Solomianskyi district, according to the news agency The Associated Press. Ukrainian military chief General Valerii Zaluzhnyi claimed its army shot down at least 12 out of 20 cruise missiles launched by the aggressor, Russia on Saturday.

At least four civilians were wounded in the Khmelnytskyi province of western Ukraine, according to regional Gov. Serhii Hamalii. Six people were wounded in the southern region of Mykolaiv.

Mykolaiv Gov. Vitalii Kim said that the Russians were targeting civilians more directly than just by attacking infrastructure as in the past.

“In many cities residential areas, hotels, just roads and garages are affected,” he wrote on Telegram. In Zaporizhzhia region, as a result of a missile attack, two houses were destroyed, and around eight damaged. Four people were also wounded, among them a pregnant woman and a 14-year-old girl, said regional Gov. Oleksandr Starukh.

