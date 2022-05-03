Ukraine invasion: Russian military 'significantly weaker', says UK

Follow us on Image Source : AP Local residents close the windows of an apartment building with plywood after Russian shelling in Dobropillya, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Highlights British military says it believes the Russian military is now “significantly weaker”

Recovery from this may be exacerbated by sanctions

Russia's defense budget doubled from 2005 to 2018

Russia-Ukraine war news: The British military says it believes the Russian military is now “significantly weaker” after suffering losses in its war on Ukraine. The British Defence Ministry made the comment Tuesday in its daily statement on Twitter regarding the war. It said: “Russia's military is now significantly weaker, both materially and conceptually, as a result of its invasion of Ukraine. Recovery from this will be exacerbated by sanctions. This will have a lasting impact on Russia's ability to deploy conventional military force.”

The ministry added while Russia's defense budget has doubled from 2005 to 2018, the modernization program it undertook “has not enabled Russia to dominate Ukraine.” “Failures both in strategic planning and operational execution have left it unable to translate numerical strength into decisive advantage," the ministry said.

Also Read | Russia plans to annex parts of eastern Ukraine: Top US official

Latest World News