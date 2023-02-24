Friday, February 24, 2023
     
  On Russia-Ukraine war anniversary, China says sending weapons will not bring peace

On Russia-Ukraine war anniversary, China says sending weapons will not bring peace

China tells the UN that providing weapons to Ukraine won't bring peace, days after the US and NATO warn against giving military support to Russia; China denies accusations that it is considering supplying arms to Russia.

Updated on: February 24, 2023 11:37 IST
On Ukraine war anniversary, China says sending weapons will not bring peace

China's deputy U.N. Ambassador, Dai Bing, has told the United Nations General Assembly that providing weapons to Ukraine will not bring peace to the country, one year into the ongoing conflict. China's statement comes shortly after the United States and NATO warned China against providing military support to Russia. Western powers have supplied Ukraine with billions of dollars worth of weapons since Russia's invasion, and China has been accused of considering supplying arms to Russia. China has denied these accusations.

Dai made the statement a day after China's top diplomat, Wang Yi, visited Moscow and pledged a deeper partnership with Russia.  Shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine, a "no limits" partnership was announced by China and Russia. Last week, the European Union's top foreign affairs official, Josep Borrell, met with Wang in Munich and asked about the possibility of Chinese military support for Russia. Borrell said that Wang was "very clear and assertive" in his response, stating that China does not arm parties in a conflict as part of their foreign policy.

 

The U.N. General Assembly will vote on a draft resolution calling for a "comprehensive, just, and lasting peace" and demanding that Russia withdraw its troops. Dai stated that China is ready to play a constructive role in resolving the Ukraine crisis and bringing about peace.

Dai also called for all parties to unite against the use or threat of nuclear weapons, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly hinted that Russia could use a nuclear weapon if threatened. Dai said that nuclear weapons cannot be used and nuclear war cannot be fought. He said the world should prevent nuclear proliferation to avoid a nuclear crisis.

FAQs:

Q1: What is China's stance on providing military support to Russia?

Answer: China has denied accusations that it is considering providing military support to Russia, stating that it is part of their foreign policy not to arm parties in a conflict.

Q2: What is the draft resolution being voted on by the UN General Assembly in relation to the Ukraine crisis?
Answer: The draft resolution being voted on by the UN General Assembly calls for a "comprehensive, just, and lasting peace" in Ukraine and demands that Russia withdraw its troops.

