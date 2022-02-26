Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Ukraine as India, China, UAE skip voting

Follow us on Image Source : AP A girl holding a sign with a message that reads in Spanish: "We are with Ukraine", during a protest outside the Russian embassy against Russia's invasion of the Ukraine, in Buenos Aires

Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital on Friday, with explosions and gunfire sounding in the city as the invasion of a democratic country fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered international efforts to make Moscow stop. With reports of hundreds of casualties from the warfare — including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummelled bridges and schools — there also were growing signs that Vladimir Putin's Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine's government. It would be his boldest effort yet to redraw the world map and revive Moscow's Cold War-era influence. NATO decided to send parts of the alliance's response force to help protect its member nations in the east for the first time. NATO didn't say how many troops would be deployed but added it would involve land, sea and air power. The European Union agreed to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov along with other sanctions. Meanwhile, Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops, while India, China, and UAE abstained from the vote. The vote was 11 in favor, one against, and three abstentions. India abstained from voting saying that the path of the "diplomacy was given up". Meanwhile, to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine, Air India will operate three flights to the Romanian capital Bucharest and one flight to the Hungarian capital Budapest by Saturday.

