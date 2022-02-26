Saturday, February 26, 2022
     
  4. Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia vetoes UNSC resolution on Ukraine as India, China, UAE skip voting
Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops, while India, China, and UAE abstained from the vote.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 26, 2022 7:11 IST
New Delhi Updated on: February 26, 2022 7:11 IST
Russian troops bore down on Ukraine's capital on Friday, with explosions and gunfire sounding in the city as the invasion of a democratic country fuelled fears of wider war in Europe and triggered international efforts to make Moscow stop. With reports of hundreds of casualties from the warfare — including shelling that sliced through a Kyiv apartment building and pummelled bridges and schools — there also were growing signs that Vladimir Putin's Russia may be seeking to overthrow Ukraine's government. It would be his boldest effort yet to redraw the world map and revive Moscow's Cold War-era influence. NATO decided to send parts of the alliance's response force to help protect its member nations in the east for the first time. NATO didn't say how many troops would be deployed but added it would involve land, sea and air power. The European Union agreed to freeze the assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov along with other sanctions. Meanwhile, Russia vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding that Moscow immediately stop its attack on Ukraine and withdraw all troops, while India, China, and UAE abstained from the vote. The vote was 11 in favor, one against, and three abstentions. India abstained from voting saying that the path of the "diplomacy was given up". Meanwhile, to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine, Air India will operate three flights to the Romanian capital Bucharest and one flight to the Hungarian capital Budapest by Saturday.

 

 

Live updates :Russia-Ukraine War Day 3

  • Feb 26, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    US will defend every inch of NATO territory, commitment to Article 5 is ironclad: Biden

  • Feb 26, 2022 7:09 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Canada will sanction Russian President Russia's Putin, Lavrov: PM Justin Trudeau

  • Feb 26, 2022 7:07 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Ukraine should become a bridge between East and West: China at UNSC as it skips voting

    China's permanent representative to the UN, Zhang Jun said that the security of one country cannot come at the cost of undermining the security of other nations..., China abstained in the vote". "We believe that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states should be respected and that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter should be upheld," said Zhang Jun. "...Security of one country cannot come at the cost of undermining the security of other nations...China abstained in the vote...Ukraine should become a bridge between East and West, said China's permanent representative to the UN.

  • Feb 26, 2022 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    India abstains on UNSC resolution that 'deplores' Russian aggression against Ukraine

    India abstained on a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's "aggression" against Ukraine, with New Delhi saying dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes and voicing "regret" that the path of diplomacy was given up. The resolution did not pass since permanent member Russia, and President of the Security Council for the month of February, used its veto. The resolution received 11 votes in favour and three abstentions, including by India, China and the UAE.

  • Feb 26, 2022 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    US, Europe agree to freeze assets of Russia's Putin, Lavrov

  • Feb 26, 2022 6:55 AM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Ukraine says it has shot down Russian military plane

    Ukraine's military said it has shot down a Russian military transport plane with paratroopers on board. According to a statement from the military's General Staff, the Il-76 heavy transport plane was shot down near Vasylkiv, a city 40 kilometres south of Kyiv. The Russian military has not commented on the incident so far, and the report could not be immediately verified. (AP) 

