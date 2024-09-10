Follow us on Image Source : @DRSJAISHANKAR/X External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock in Berlin

Berlin: Underlining that the Ukraine conflict cannot be resolved on the battlefield, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday that Russia and Ukraine have to negotiate, and if they want advice, India is always willing to give it. Jaishankar made the comments while responding to questions at the Annual Ambassadors’ Conference of the German Foreign Office in Berlin, a day after he held a "useful conversation" with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the margins of the India-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) foreign ministers meeting in the Saudi capital.

"We don't think this conflict is going to be resolved on the battlefield. At some stage, there's going to be some negotiation. When there is a negotiation, the main parties - Russia and Ukraine - have to be at that negotiation," he said.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to Russia and Ukraine, he said the Indian leader has said in Moscow and Kyiv that this is not an era of war. "We don't think you're going to get a solution out of the battlefield. We think you've got to negotiate... If you want advice, we are always willing to give it...," he said, adding countries have differences but conflicts are not a good way to resolve them.

In his interaction, Jaishankar also said that the Quad has been a very successful experiment. India is a member of QUAD - a four-member strategic security dialogue that also includes the US, Japan and Australia. China regards Quad as an alliance, aimed at containing its rise and is bitterly critical of the grouping. He said India, the US, Japan and Australia located at four different corners decided to work together.

"And that's how we revived the Quad. It is one of the major diplomatic platforms to which India is committed...," he said, adding that the grouping focuses on cooperating on maritime security to HADR operations, connectivity etc.

India is not "close to business from China": Jaishankar

Jaishankar also said that India is not "close to business from China", but the issue is in which sectors the country does business with Beijing and on what terms. "We are not close to business from China... It's the second-largest economy in the world... So there's nobody who can say, I won't do business with China. I think the issue is, which sectors do you do business and on what terms? So, it's far more complicated than a black and white," he said.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin named India among the three countries he is constantly in touch with over the Ukraine conflict and said they are sincerely making efforts to resolve it. Speaking at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok, Putin said, "If there is a desire of Ukraine to carry on with the negotiations, I can do that." His remarks came within two weeks after Prime Minister Modi's historic visit to Ukraine, where he held talks with President President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We respect our friends and partners, who, I believe, sincerely seek to resolve all issues surrounding this conflict, primarily China, Brazil and India. I constantly keep in touch with our colleagues on this issue,” Putin was quoted as saying by Russia's TASS news agency.

India could help in establishing a dialogue on Ukraine: Russia

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov last week told the Izvestia daily that India could help in establishing a dialogue on Ukraine. Underlining the existing "highly constructive, even friendly relations" between Modi and Putin, he said the Indian Prime Minister can "lead the line on getting first-hand information from the participants in this conflict," as he “freely communicates with Putin, with Zelenskyy, and with the Americans.”

PM Modi on August 23 visited Ukraine where he conveyed to President Zelenskyy that both Ukraine and Russia should sit together without wasting time to end the ongoing war and that India was ready to play an "active role" to restore peace in the region.

In his interaction, Jaishankar underlined that India has changed enormously in the last decade and added that it is today a nearly USD 4 trillion economy that has 8 per cent growth prospects for decades further to come. "Our trade is currently at USD 33 billion and mutual investment levels can surely do better. The changes in India and easier business climate should serve as a motivation," he said.

"Whether it is green and clean energy, sustainable urbanization or new and emerging technologies, our cooperation contributes to a better world. As we enter the age of AI, of electric mobility, of green hydrogen, of space and semiconductors, the case for our collaboration only becomes stronger," he said.

"Whether it is the volatility of pandemics, climate events, conflicts or coercion, there is a growing interest in forging more reliable and resilient supply chains. Similarly, the digital era requires trusted partners and secure data flows. When it comes to international peace and stability, those with shared values and convergent interests must collaborate in defence and security," he said.

