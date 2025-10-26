Russia successfully tests nuclear-powered Burevestnik cruise missile During recent drills of nuclear forces, the 'Burevestnik' cruise was in the air for 15 hours and covered 14,000 km during successful trials.

Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday announced the successful test of a unique nuclear-powered 'Burevestnik' cruise missile with unlimited range and ordered the armed forces to prepare infrastructure for its deployment.

During a televised meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff and other military commanders, Putin said the missile flew for 15 hours and covered 14,000 km during recent nuclear forces drills. He also instructed the armed forces to prepare the necessary infrastructure for its deployment.

As the Supreme Commander of Russia's Armed Forces, Putin visited the joint staff of military operations in Ukraine earlier in the morning and interacted with force commanders led by Chief General Staff Gen Valery Gerasimov.

Gerasimov briefed Putin about the encirclement of more than 10,000 Ukrainian troops in two vital directions. "A large group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, comprising 31 battalions, has been blocked," Gerasimov said.

