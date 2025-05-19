Russia ready to work toward ending fighting in Ukraine: Putin after two-hour call with Trump

Moscow:

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said that Moscow is ready to work toward ending fighting in Ukraine. This came after Putin held a two-hour long phone call with the United States President Donald Trump. He said that Russia and Ukraine would need to look for compromises to suit all parties. Describing the call with Trump as “frank and meaningful”, Putin said that Russia was in favour of a “peaceful settlement”.

Trump had expressed optimism over the weekend, voicing hopes for a “productive day” on Monday and pushing for a ceasefire in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. His diplomatic push is expected to involve calls to NATO leaders as well.

However, ahead of a scheduled conversation, Vice President JD Vance signaled that Trump is “more than open” to walking away from peace efforts if he believes the Russian President is not serious about negotiating.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described the upcoming call as “important,” referencing the recent talks in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian officials — the first such negotiations since March 2022.

Trump has faced challenges in bringing the war, which began with Russia’s invasion in February 2022, to an end. These latest discussions serve as a critical test of his self-proclaimed reputation as a skilled negotiator, particularly after repeated claims that he could resolve the conflict swiftly upon returning to office — if not even before.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that Trump has grown “weary and frustrated” with both sides of the conflict. “He has made it clear to both sides that he wants to see a peaceful resolution and ceasefire as soon as possible,” she stated.

Reportedly, Trump is relying heavily on his assertive persona and past rapport with Putin, hoping that his influence will help break the deadlock and move the parties closer to a temporary halt in the fighting.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)