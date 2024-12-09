Monday, December 09, 2024
     
Russia grants political asylum to former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad: Kremlin

Assad reportedly left Syria early Sunday, and Syrians have been pouring into streets echoing with celebratory gunfire after a stunning rebel advance reached the capital, ending the Assad family's 50 years of iron rule.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Moscow Published : Dec 09, 2024 15:48 IST, Updated : Dec 09, 2024 15:59 IST
Image Source : AP Former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Russia on Monday confirmed that it has granted political asylum to former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the asylum after Assad fled Syria on Sunday (December 8) following the end of his rule by rebel forces, the Associated Press (AP) reported. However, Peskov did not comment on Assad's specific whereabouts. He said that Putin wasn't planning to meet with Assad.

On Sunday, Syrians took to the streets in jubilant celebrations after a dramatic rebel advance ended the Assad family's five-decade-long rule. The capital city Damascus witnessed scenes of triumph as crowds gathered in central squares, waving the revolutionary flag, symbolising a new chapter for the nation. In an expression of public elation, some citizens ransacked the presidential palace and residence, marking the collapse of an era dominated by authoritarian governance. 

This is a developing story. More details to be added. 

