Russia grants political asylum to former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad: Kremlin

Russia on Monday confirmed that it has granted political asylum to former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the asylum after Assad fled Syria on Sunday (December 8) following the end of his rule by rebel forces, the Associated Press (AP) reported. However, Peskov did not comment on Assad's specific whereabouts. He said that Putin wasn't planning to meet with Assad.

On Sunday, Syrians took to the streets in jubilant celebrations after a dramatic rebel advance ended the Assad family's five-decade-long rule. The capital city Damascus witnessed scenes of triumph as crowds gathered in central squares, waving the revolutionary flag, symbolising a new chapter for the nation. In an expression of public elation, some citizens ransacked the presidential palace and residence, marking the collapse of an era dominated by authoritarian governance.

