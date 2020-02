Image Source : ANI Rocket hits K1 military base in Iraq housing US troops; no casualties reported (representational)

A rocket hit a military base in Iraq's province of Kirkuk on Thursday. As per local media reports, the military base that houses US troops was hit in the evening.

The rocket hit K1 military base in Kirkut. No casualty has been reported from the base.

Earlier this month, US Air Force base in Iraq, was at the receiving end of at least 5 aerial projectiles which landed close to the base.