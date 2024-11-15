Robert F Kennedy Jr, anti-vaccine activist, is Donald Trump’s pick for health secretary

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS US President-elect Donald Trump and Robert F Kennedy Jr.

President-elect Donald Trump said on Thursday nominated Robert F Kennedy Jr., an environmental activist who has spread misinformation on vaccines, to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, the United States' top health agency. Kennedy ran as an independent candidate in this year's presidential election but withdrew in August. He then endorsed Trump, reportedly in exchange for a position in the Republican administration.

Kennedy Jr is the nephew of the 35th President of the US, John F Kennedy. He is the founder of the Waterkeeper Alliance -- the world's largest clean water advocacy group -- and served as its longtime chairman and attorney.

In an X post, Trump said, "I am thrilled to announce Robert F Kennedy Jr. as The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health,” Trump said Thursday in a post on his Truth Social site announcing the appointment. Kennedy, he said, would “end the Chronic Disease epidemic” and “Make America Great and Healthy Again!”

Kennedy is a well-known anti-vaccine activist and has been a prominent advocate of the debunked claim that vaccines cause autism and other health problems.

In a post on X, Kennedy vowed to work to end chronic disease, clean up corruption and provide Americans with the data they need to make informed decisions, vowing to Trump he would work to "Make America Healthy Again."

"Thank you @realDonaldTrump for your leadership and courage. I'm committed to advancing your vision to Make America Healthy Again. We have a generational opportunity to bring together the greatest minds in science, medicine, industry, and government to put an end to the chronic disease epidemic," Kennedy Jr said.

"I look forward to working with the more than 80,000 employees at HHS to free the agencies from the smothering cloud of corporate capture so they can pursue their mission to make Americans once again the healthiest people on Earth," he said.

The Department of Health and Human Services oversees drug regulation, public health agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health insurance for more than 140 million people including the poor, those aged 65 and older, and the disabled through Medicare and Medicaid. HHS had a $3.09 trillion budget for fiscal year 2024, representing 22.8% of the U.S. federal budget.

