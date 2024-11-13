Donald Trump shocks everyone as he hints at third term in White House: Details

Donald Trump, who received a landmark victory in the just concluded US Presidential elections, hinted that he may consider for the third term as American President on Wednesday. He made the sensational claim during his speech to fellow Republicans elected to the House of Representatives in Washington DC.
"I suspect I won't be running again unless you (supporters) say otherwise," President-elect Trump told House Republicans. However, the US laws don't allow a President to contest for the third term. If Trump wants to do so the law has to be amended, which experts say is rarely possible.
Earlier in the day, the president-elect's plane landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday morning and Trump arrived near the Capitol for a meeting with House Republicans as they prepare for a potentially unified Republican government and sweep of power. Back in Washington for the first time since his election victory, Trump told lawmakers, “It's nice to win.”
Trump arrived in Washington DC amid Republican congressional leadership elections potentially putting his imprint on the outcome.
It's a stunning return to the US seat of government for the former president, who departed nearly four years ago a diminished, politically defeated leader after the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol but is preparing to come back to power with what he and his GOP allies see as a mandate for governance.