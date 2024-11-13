Donald Trump shocks everyone as he hints at third term in White House: Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI US President-elect Donald Trump

Donald Trump, who received a landmark victory in the just concluded US Presidential elections, hinted that he may consider for the third term as American President on Wednesday. He made the sensational claim during his speech to fellow Republicans elected to the House of Representatives in Washington DC.

"I suspect I won't be running again unless you (supporters) say otherwise," President-elect Trump told House Republicans. However, the US laws don't allow a President to contest for the third term. If Trump wants to do so the law has to be amended, which experts say is rarely possible.

Biden meets Trump at White House, both pledge smooth transition

The development comes hours after Trump met President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House to ensure a smooth transition of power, a hallmark of American democracy which took a break four years ago.

In a brief meeting, the two leaders assured the nation of a peaceful transition of power on January 20 next year.

Biden said, “Welcome back” to Trump, and the two leaders shook hands. He congratulated Trump on his victory and said he looked forward to a smooth transition.

"Well, Mr. President-elect, Donald, congratulations...and I look forward to having a smooth transition. Welcome," Biden said.

“Politics is tough, and it’s, in many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much. The transition is so smooth, and it will be as smooth as it can get...," Trump said.

The First Lady joined President Biden in greeting President-elect Trump upon his arrival at the White House. She gave Trump a handwritten letter of congratulations for Mrs. Trump, which expressed her team’s readiness to assist with the transition.

Earlier in the day, the president-elect's plane landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Wednesday morning and Trump arrived near the Capitol for a meeting with House Republicans as they prepare for a potentially unified Republican government and sweep of power. Back in Washington for the first time since his election victory, Trump told lawmakers, “It's nice to win.” Trump arrived in Washington DC amid Republican congressional leadership elections potentially putting his imprint on the outcome. It's a stunning return to the US seat of government for the former president, who departed nearly four years ago a diminished, politically defeated leader after the Jan 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol but is preparing to come back to power with what he and his GOP allies see as a mandate for governance.

(With agencies inputs)