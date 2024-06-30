'I draw inspiration, comfort from my hindu faith': UK PM Rishi Sunak ahead of high-stakes general elections

Follow us on Image Source : AP UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Amid the intensified political campaigning ahead of the high-stakes general elections in the country, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday (June 29) opened up about his Hindu faith, proclaiming that it draws "inspiration and comfort" to him.

Addressing the congregation after extending prayers at London's iconic BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir on the last weekend of the general election campaign, the British Prime Minister, accompanied by his wife Akshata Murty, said, "I am Hindu and like all of you, I draw inspiration and comfort from my faith."

He added, "I was proud to be sworn in as a Member of Parliament on the 'Bhagavad Gita'. Our faith teaches us to do our duty and not fret about the outcome as long as one does it faithfully."

Further, the UK PM, in his address to the congregation, also emphasized the concept of Dharma as a guiding principle in his approach to public service.

"That is what I was brought up to believe by my wonderful and loving parents, and that is how I live my life, and that is what I want to pass on to my daughters as they grow up. It is dharma that guides me in my approach to public service," Sunak said.

Meanwhile, the UK PM, during his address, also engaged in a lighthearted conversation with the gathering. His address, which falls amid India's gigantic victory at the T20 World Cup 2024, also mentioned the cricket results. "Everyone happy about the cricket?” he asked, to which the crowd responded with cheers and applause.



Who are the prime contenders in UK's high-stakes election?



People throughout the United Kingdom will choose all 650 members of the House of Commons on July 4 for a term of up to five years. The party that commands a majority in the Commons, either alone or in coalition, will form the next government and its leader will be the prime minister. That means the results will determine the political direction of the government, between the right-wing Conservatives and the left-leaning Labour.

"Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future and decide whether it wants to build on the progress we have made or risk going back to square one and no certainty. Over the next few weeks, I will fight for every vote, I will earn your trust and I will prove to you that only a Conservative government led by me will not put our hard-earned economic stability at risk," Sunak, the first UK PM of Indian heritage, said while announcing the date of the general election. He is up against Labour's Keir Starmer, a former director of public prosecutions in England.

Apart from that, the Scottish National Party, which campaigns for Scottish independence; Liberal Democrats; and Democratic Unionist Party, which seeks to maintain ties between Britain and Northern Ireland, are currently the three largest parties in Parliament after the Conservatives and Labour. Some observers suggest the new Reform Party, formed by Tory rebels, may siphon votes from the Conservatives.

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who was expelled from the party over his stance on anti-Semitism within the party in 2020, is expected to contest independently from the Islington North seat, which he has held since 1983. Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, and John Swinney of SNP also look to dent the Conservative vote bank with wins in southern England and Scotland respectively.

Sunak's surprise decision alarmed many Conservative leaders, as many MPs are fearful of losing their seats and a washout due to the anti-incumbency that has built up after 14 years of the party being in charge, with a rising cost-of-living crisis and Sunak's failure to keep up with his poll promises. Healthcare, the environment and climate change are also key issues that will influence the July 4 election.



