Israeli PM Netanyahu mourns Ratan Tata’s death, hails him as champion of India-Israel friendship

Israeli PM Netanyahu mourns Ratan Tata's death

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (October 12) extended condolences over the death of former Tata Group Chairman Ratan Tata. In a statement, the Israeli Prime Minister remembered the "proud son of India" who had significantly fostered India-Israel ties.

"To my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I, along with many in Israel, mourn the loss of Ratan Naval Tata, a proud son of India and a champion of the friendship between our two countries. Please convey my condolences to Ratan's family," the Israeli Prime Minister said.

Notably, apart from Israeli PM, several other top world leaders also expressed grief over the passing of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons. French President Emmanuel Macron, earlier remembering the Indian industrialist, stated that France had lost a "dear friend."

"France has lost a dear friend from India. Ratan Tata’s visionary leadership contributed to boosting industries in both India and France, particularly in innovation and manufacturing. Beyond this, his legacy will be marked by his humanist vision, immense philanthropic achievements, and humility," the French president said.

"I convey my deepest condolences to his loved ones and to the people of India. We will remember his lifelong commitment to the betterment of society with admiration and respect," Macron added.

Significantly, Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also extended condolences on the passing of Ratan Tata. Calling him a 'true titan of industry', he stated, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Ratan Tata. His visionary leadership in business and philanthropy touched countless lives, far beyond India. His legacy and positive impact on society will be cherished."

Moreover, Ratan Tata, former chairman of the Tata Group and Tata Sons, passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. His funeral, held with full state honors at the Worli crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday evening, was attended by prominent figures from politics, Bollywood, and business.