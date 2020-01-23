Image Source : AP Brexit: UK's Queen Elizabeth gives assent to bill, making it a law

Britain’s delayed and disputed Brexit bill has become law, removing the last UK obstacle to the country leaving the European Union in just over a week. House of Commons Deputy Speaker Nigel Evans announced on Thursday that the Withdrawal Agreement Act had received royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II, the final formality in the measure's legislative journey.

The Queen's assent came hours after the bill completed its passage through Parliament by getting approval from the House of Lords.

The European Union’s parliament also must approve the Brexit divorce deal before January 31 if Britain is to leave on time. Lawmakers in Brussels are due to vote on it next week.

The UK is finally leaving the EU more than three-and a-half years after voters narrowly opted for Brexit in a June 2016 referendum - and after many rounds of political wrangling.

After years of negotiations between the British government and the EU, UK lawmakers repeatedly defeated attempts by both Johnson and predecessor Theresa May to finalize the departure terms with the other 27 nations of the bloc.

That changed when Johnson’s Conservatives won the December 12 election, giving the government the ability to override the objections of opposition parties.