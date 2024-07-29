QUAD leaders' strong message to China: 'No country should dominate others, competition should be...'

Follow us on Image Source : @DRSJAISHANKAR/X QUAD Foreign Ministers during a joint presser in Tokyo.

Tokyo: India and other Quad member nations on Monday reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific and said "no country should dominate others" and competition should be managed responsibly in what is seen as a clear message to China. At a meeting, the foreign ministers of the Quad countries also called for upholding the free and open rules-based international order and respecting the principle of freedom, human rights, democratic values, sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

The meeting was attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and Australia's Penny Wong. "All countries have a role in contributing to regional peace, stability, and prosperity while seeking a region in which no country dominates and no country is dominated, competition is managed responsibly, and each country is free from coercion in all its forms and can exercise its agency to determine its own future," the ministers said in the statement.

WATCH: Quad Foreign Ministers joint presser

The Quad also vowed to work towards a free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific, a region that has seen increasing Chinese military muscle-flexing in the last few years. "We reaffirm the Quad's steadfast commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, which is inclusive and resilient, and are united in our commitment to upholding the free and open rules-based international order, with its strong support for the principle of freedom, human rights, rule of law, democratic values, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful settlement of disputes," the ministers said.

"QUAD is not a talk shop": Jaishankar

During the joint presser in Japan's national capital, Jaishankar reaffirmed that the QUAD platform "is not a talk shop but a platform that generates practical outcomes." "For example, our HADR conversations are reflected in understandings and SOPs between our Navies. The Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness initiative that came out of QUAD today links information fusion centres. The Open-RAN network, which we have spoken about so much, is being deployed in Palau. A space-based climate warning system will be launched soon in Mauritius. Off-grid solar projects are actually happening in Indo-Pacific islands. During Covid, we cooperated to deliver vaccines to countries in this region. And the first cohort of QUAD STEM fellowships is passing out and the second one will also cover the ASEAN," he added.

At the end of the meeting, the QUAD leaders echoed hosting the next Quad Leaders’ Summit later this year, and the United States hosting the next Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in 2025.

(With inputs from agency)

ALSO READ: Jaishankar meets Australian FM in Tokyo, discusses bilateral ties, cooperation across Indo-Pacific