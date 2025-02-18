Putin ready to hold talks with Zelenskyy, confirms Kremlin as US-Russia delegation meets in Saudi Arabia As the talks between the US and Russia diplomats are underway in Saudi Arabia, Kremlin says Putin is ready to hold talks with Zelensky.

Russia- Ukraine talks: Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to hold talks with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday. The announcement comes as the US and Russian diplomats hold talks in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, senior officials from Russia and the US met met at the Diriyah Palace in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as they begun talks on improving ties and negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine. The US delegation was led by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, while the Russian side was led by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The meeting marks another pivotal step by the Trump administration to reverse US policy on isolating Russia and is meant to pave the way for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.