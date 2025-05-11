Putin proposes direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15 amid Europe's pressure for ceasefire Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, "without preconditions," to revive stalled peace negotiations. The proposal comes amid mounting pressure from major European powers, which have called for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15, "without preconditions," as part of efforts to revive stalled peace negotiations. Speaking to reporters at the Kremlin early on Sunday, Putin suggested restarting talks first attempted in 2022, which collapsed amid ongoing military escalations. His remarks came after leaders from four major European countries — France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland — jointly called for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire, warning of severe consequences if Moscow refuses to comply.

The leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Saturday to demonstrate solidarity. They later released a joint statement urging Russia to accept a month-long truce, warning that any conditions imposed by Moscow would be seen as an attempt to prolong the conflict.

Macron stated that the US, with support from Europe, would lead the monitoring of the proposed ceasefire, while also hinting at the possibility of "massive, coordinated sanctions" if Russia violates the truce. Trump’s special envoy to Ukraine, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, said the proposed ceasefire would cover attacks from land, sea, and air, potentially marking a significant step toward ending the conflict.

However, Putin did not directly address the European ceasefire proposal in his remarks, and Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that Moscow would need time to consider it.

Fresh Russian shelling in Ukraine's northern Sumy region

Despite the latest diplomatic push, the situation on the ground remains volatile. Ukrainian officials reported fresh Russian shelling in the northern Sumy region, resulting in civilian casualties, while local authorities in Kherson confirmed one death in a drone strike on Saturday.

The US Embassy in Kyiv has also issued warnings of a "potentially significant" Russian air attack in the coming days, underscoring the ongoing risks despite the ceasefire efforts.

As European leaders lit candles at Kyiv’s Independence Square to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, they reiterated their commitment to Ukraine’s long-term security, hinting at possible military support and security guarantees beyond the current ceasefire proposal.

(With AP inputs)