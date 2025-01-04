Prince William 'saddened' at death of former nanny's stepson in New Orleans truck attack

Follow us on Image Source : AP Edward Pettifer, 31, who was killed in the truck attack in New Orleans on New Year's.

Prince William expressed deep sorrow and shock over the death of Edward Pettifer, the stepson of his former nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, in a tragic New Year’s Day truck attack in New Orleans. The incident, which left 14 dead and over 30 injured, has been widely condemned.

Pettifer, 31, from West London, was the final victim to be identified after the horrific attack. London's Metropolitan Police confirmed on Sunday that they were helping Pettifer's family, including arranging for his body to be returned to the UK.

In a heartfelt statement on social media, the Prince of Wales said, "Kate and I are shocked and saddened by the tragic death of Ed Pettifer. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the Pettifer family and all those innocent people who have been tragically impacted by this horrific attack."

Family connections and royal condolences

Edward Pettifer is the stepson of Tiggy Legge-Bourke, who served as Prince William and Prince Harry's nanny from 1993 to 1999, including several years after the death of Princess Diana. Also known as Alexandra Pettifer, Tiggy was a significant figure in the princes’ early lives and was frequently seen alongside Princess Diana.

Pettifer's half-brother, Tom Pettifer, is one of William's godchildren and served as a page boy at the Prince's 2011 wedding to Kate Middleton.

King Charles III was also reportedly deeply concerned. According to sources, King has personally reached out to Pettifer's family to offer his condolences.

In a statement, the Pettifer family described Edward as “a wonderful son, brother, grandson, nephew, and friend to so many.” They added, “We will all miss him terribly. Our thoughts are with the other families who have lost their loved ones due to this terrible attack.”

Details of the attack

Authorities identified the perpetrator as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a 42-year-old former US Army soldier. Jabbar reportedly posted videos on social media hours before the attack, pledging support for the Islamic State and foreshadowing the violence.

On New Year’s Day, Jabbar drove a truck through crowds on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter, killing 14 people and injuring around 30. He was fatally shot in a firefight with police at the scene. The coroner listed the cause of death for all victims as “blunt-force injuries.”

Global reactions and support

The UK Foreign Office is providing support to Pettifer’s family while working with US authorities. Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed his condolences, stating, "We are supporting his family and stand united with the US against terror threats."

The tragedy has drawn widespread condemnation, with leaders emphasizing solidarity against terrorism. New Orleans authorities continue to investigate the attack, ensuring victims’ families receive support in the aftermath of this devastating event.

(With agencies inputs)