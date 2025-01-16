Joe Biden delivers farewell address: ‘Ceasefire deal reached by Hamas after 8 months of negotiation’

Follow us on Image Source : AP President Biden

Outgoing president Joe Biden has started to deliver his final speech as he is set to pass over the presidency to Donald Trump on January 20. Biden started his farewell address with enlisting his achievements in the last four yeas, He also issued a warning for the next four years stating that it was important to safeguard democratic institutions.

He also warns the nation about ‘oligarchy of ultra-wealthy’. In his address, the President acknowledged the ceasefire reached between Israel and Hamas after 8 months of negotiations.

Biden also underscored the importance of getting “dark money out of politics” during his final address. He highlighted concerns arising due to the concentration of wealth and abuse of power, He categorised these factors as major threat to democracy in the US.

In his speech, Biden took a dig at President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to challenge climate change policies as he said, "Powerful forces want to wield their unchecked influence to eliminate the steps we've taken to tackle the climate crisis."

The outgoing President claimed that “Americans are buried in disinformation; the free press is crumbling,” he said during his speech, adding that safeguards were required surrounding new technologies such as artificial intelligence.