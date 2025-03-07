Pope Francis thanks people for their prayers in audio message: 'From the bottom of my heart' Pope Francis, in an audio message on Thursday, thanked people for their prayers. Francis was hospitalised three weeks ago as he was suffering from double pneumonia.

Pope Francis health updates: Pope Francis, 88, who is recovering from illness as he was hospitalised three weeks ago, on Thursday thanked people for their prayers in an audio message. It came as the first public communication from the Pope, who continues to recover from double pneumonia.

In a feeble voice, discernible through his laboured breaths and in his native Spanish, Pope extended his gratitude "from the bottom of [his] heart," adding, "I thank you from the bottom of my heart for your prayers for my health from the square; I accompany you from here."

Earlier, the cardinal presiding over the prayer, Cardinal Angel Fernandez Artime, had told the crowd at the start of the service that he had “beautiful news, a beautiful gift" to share. The surprised crowd broke into applause and then applauded again after Francis's final “Gracias.” Fernández Artime, for his part, bowed his head as he listened.

Notably, the 88-year-old pope has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man. He was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital for what was then just a bad case of bronchitis.

According to reports, the infection progressed into a complex respiratory tract infection and double pneumonia that has sidelined Francis for the longest period of his 12-year papacy and raised questions about the future of his papacy.

Francis, more than any of his predecessors, appears to have mastered the art of informal and direct communication, as he often records cell phone videos for visitors to bring home to their communities. Undeniably, recording the audio message while recovering from illness must have taken considerable effort, but he understood the power of his voice, even in its weakened state.

Moreover, doctors on Thursday reported that the pope was in stable condition, with no new respiratory crises or fever. He continued his respiratory and other physical therapy Thursday, worked, rested, and prayed from the 10th-floor papal suite at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

(With inputs from AP)